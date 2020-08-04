RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Unitil (UTL)

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Unitil (UTL), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.40, close to its 52-week low of $39.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 63.5% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Unitil with a $52.00 average price target.

Based on Unitil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $130 million and net profit of $15.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $152 million and had a net profit of $26.5 million.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.