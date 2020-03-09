RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on UDR (UDR)

In a report issued on March 6, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on UDR (UDR), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and Summit Hotel Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UDR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.50.

UDR’s market cap is currently $14.23B and has a P/E ratio of 77.05. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UDR in relation to earlier this year.

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.