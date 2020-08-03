RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF)

In a report issued on July 31, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Trican Well Service (TOLWF), with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #6662 out of 6827 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trican Well Service is a Hold with an average price target of $0.61.

The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.28. Currently, Trican Well Service has an average volume of 15.78K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TOLWF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.