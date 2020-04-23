RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on The RMR Group (RMR)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on The RMR Group (RMR) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.8% and a 36.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The RMR Group is a Hold with an average price target of $38.30, which is a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.98 and a one-year low of $21.80. Currently, The RMR Group has an average volume of 118.6K.

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses. The All Other Operations segment includes the operations of RMR Inc., RMR Advisors, and Tremont Advisors. The company was founded on May 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.