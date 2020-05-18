RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Summit Midstream (SMLP)

In a report issued on May 15, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Summit Midstream (SMLP), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.74, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.75.

Based on Summit Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $105 million and net profit of $5.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a GAAP net loss of $36.91 million.

Summit Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that is strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in North America. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, Piceance Basins, Barnett Shale and Marcellus Shale. The company was founded by Steven J. Newby in May 2012 and is headquartered in Downtown Houston, TX.