RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.55, equals to its 52-week low of $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.3% and a 33.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Southwestern Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.16, implying a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.90 and a one-year low of $1.55. Currently, Southwestern Energy has an average volume of 22.12M.

Southwestern Energy Co. is an independent holding company, which engages in the development and production activities including related natural gas gathering and marketing. It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Midstream Services segments.