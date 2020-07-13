RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on SM Energy (SM)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy (SM), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SM Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $4.25, which is a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.91 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, SM Energy has an average volume of 8.18M.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.