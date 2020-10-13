RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report issued on October 6, Wayne Lam from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold (ROGFF), with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.36, close to its 52-week high of $1.47.

Lam has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is ranked #1424 out of 7014 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $1.93 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.47 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, Roxgold has an average volume of 98.43K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.