RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on RLI (RLI)

In a report released today, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on RLI (RLI), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

RLI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00.

RLI’s market cap is currently $3.87B and has a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services. The Surety segment engages in writing contract surety coverage, licenses and bonds for commercial, energy and industrial sectors. The company was founded by Gerald D. Stephens in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, IL.