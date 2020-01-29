RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on PulteGroup (PHM)

In a report released today, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PulteGroup (PHM), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.84, close to its 52-week high of $47.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 57.3% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

PulteGroup has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.22, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Based on PulteGroup’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $336 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $235 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PHM in relation to earlier this year.

PulteGroup, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business. It is also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments.