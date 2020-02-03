RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Hold rating on Provident Financial Services (PFS) on January 31 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.81, close to its 52-week low of $22.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 35.7% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Valley National Bancorp, First Commonwealth, and Investors Bancorp.

Provident Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

Based on Provident Financial Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $31.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $35.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFS in relation to earlier this year.

This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFS in relation to earlier this year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Provident Bank, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.