RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Principal Financial (PFG)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Principal Financial (PFG), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Principal Financial with a $59.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Principal Financial’s market cap is currently $15.13B and has a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.02.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Principal Financial Group, Inc. is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.