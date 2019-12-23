RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Polaris (PII)

In a report issued on December 20, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Polaris (PII), with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.29, close to its 52-week high of $104.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Polaris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.44.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Polaris’ market cap is currently $6.07B and has a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PII in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Stephen Eastman, the President – PG&A of PII sold 7,500 shares for a total of $743,080.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.