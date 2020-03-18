RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Phillips 66 (PSX)

In a report issued on March 16, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Phillips 66 (PSX), with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.67, close to its 52-week low of $44.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 38.6% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 with a $101.25 average price target.

Based on Phillips 66’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.19 billion and net profit of $735 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.68 billion and had a net profit of $2.24 billion.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties.

