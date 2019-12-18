RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Pentair (PNR)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Pentair (PNR) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.32, close to its 52-week high of $46.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pentair is a Hold with an average price target of $47.40, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pentair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $92.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $110 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, David Wi Jones, a Director at PNR sold 6,116 shares for a total of $263,600.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it.