RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on PBF Energy (PBF)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on PBF Energy (PBF) on March 30 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.58, close to its 52-week low of $5.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 39.1% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

PBF Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.78, a 172.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.16 and a one-year low of $5.20. Currently, PBF Energy has an average volume of 3.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBF in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBF in relation to earlier this year.

PBF Energy, Inc. engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products. The Logistics.segment owns, leases, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. The company was founded on March 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.