RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Nexa Resources SA (NEXA)

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Hold rating on Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) on August 17 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nexa Resources SA with a $6.61 average price target, a -8.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.98 and a one-year low of $2.57. Currently, Nexa Resources SA has an average volume of 58.38K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products. The company was founded on February 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.