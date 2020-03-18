RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM)

In a report issued on March 16, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.85, close to its 52-week low of $0.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.8% and a 25.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Ncs Multistage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.75, implying an 113.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.25 price target.

Based on Ncs Multistage Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $204 million.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and Other Countries.