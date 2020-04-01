RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Mueller Water Products (MWA) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.31, close to its 52-week low of $6.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Mueller Water Products has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.80, which is a 49.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Boenning & Scattergood also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mueller Water Products’ market cap is currently $1.27B and has a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Jerry Kolb, a Director at MWA sold 55,084 shares for a total of $658,366.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants. The Technologies segment offers metering, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, and other products and services for the water infrastructure industry. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.