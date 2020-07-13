RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Mercer International (MERC)

In a report issued on July 9, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mercer International (MERC), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Clearwater Paper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercer International with a $10.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.68 and a one-year low of $6.42. Currently, Mercer International has an average volume of 227.9K.

Mercer International, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility. The company was founded on July 1, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.