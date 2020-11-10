RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Lions Gate Entertainment Class A (LGF.A)

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Hold rating on Lions Gate Entertainment Class A (LGF.A) on November 6 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 71.9% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Warner Music Group, and Sirius XM Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lions Gate Entertainment Class A with a $10.50 average price target, which is a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.52 and a one-year low of $4.18. Currently, Lions Gate Entertainment Class A has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production. The Motion Pictures segment consists of the development and production of feature films, acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights, North American theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired, and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment involves in the development, production and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series and non-fiction programming. The Media Networks segment consists of starz networks, which includes the licensing of premium subscription video programming to U.S. multichannel video programming distributors; streaming services, which represents the Lionsgate legacy start-up direct to consumer streaming services on its subscription video-on-demand; and content & other, which includes the licensing of the Media Networks’ original series programming to digital media platforms, international television networks, home entertainment and other ancillary markets. The company was founded by Frank Guistra in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.