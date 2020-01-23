RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Kimberly Clark (KMB) yesterday and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.49, close to its 52-week high of $149.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 70.1% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Edgewell Personal Care, Constellation Brands, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimberly Clark is a Hold with an average price target of $134.25, a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $149.23 and a one-year low of $107.44. Currently, Kimberly Clark has an average volume of 1.37M.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional.