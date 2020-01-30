RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

In a report released yesterday, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ingersoll-Rand (IR), with a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.29, close to its 52-week high of $138.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingersoll-Rand is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.89.

The company has a one-year high of $138.33 and a one-year low of $98.66. Currently, Ingersoll-Rand has an average volume of 1.29M.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy efficiency and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments.