RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

In a report issued on April 3, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.48, close to its 52-week low of $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.2% and a 26.2% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Independence Contract Drilling is a Hold with an average price target of $1.33.

Based on Independence Contract Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.29 million and GAAP net loss of $35.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.79 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.6 million.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It involves in owning an established rig manufacturing business and proprietary rig designs. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A. Dunn on November 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.