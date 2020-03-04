RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on IMPINJ (PI)

In a report released yesterday, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on IMPINJ (PI), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 68.7% success rate. Steves covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

IMPINJ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.13.

The company has a one-year high of $40.24 and a one-year low of $16.07. Currently, IMPINJ has an average volume of 450.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PI in relation to earlier this year.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries.