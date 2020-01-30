RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report released today, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group (GS), with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $240.12, close to its 52-week high of $250.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 78.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Citizens Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $275.86 average price target, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report issued on January 16, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $264.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Goldman Sachs Group’s market cap is currently $85.02B and has a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.97.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing and Lending, and Investment Management.