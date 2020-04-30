RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on FirstEnergy (FE)

In a report issued on April 28, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on FirstEnergy (FE), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for FirstEnergy with a $50.10 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.52 and a one-year low of $32.00. Currently, FirstEnergy has an average volume of 4.85M.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by FirstEnergy’s utilities and the regulatory assets. The Corporate segment reflects corporate support not charged to FE’s subsidiaries, interest expense on FE’s holding company debt and other businesses that do not constitute an operating segment. FirstEnergy was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.