RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Eventbrite (EB)

In a report issued on November 6, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite (EB), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 67.8% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eventbrite with a $11.00 average price target, a -17.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.90 and a one-year low of $5.71. Currently, Eventbrite has an average volume of 1.07M.

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion and advertising. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.