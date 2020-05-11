RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Envestnet (ENV)

In a report issued on May 8, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Envestnet (ENV), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 69.7% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Envestnet with a $74.70 average price target.

Based on Envestnet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $240 million and net profit of $3.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $210 million and had a net profit of $223K.

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the Envestnet and Envestnet/Yodlee business segments. The Envestnet segment provides wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet/ Yodlee segment offers a data aggregation and data intelligence platform for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.