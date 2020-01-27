RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Ebay (EBAY)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on Ebay (EBAY) on January 24 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.22, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Ebay’s market cap is currently $28.77B and has a P/E ratio of 16.07. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace; Classifieds; StubHub, Corporate, and Others.