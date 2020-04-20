RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Denbury Resources (DNR)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Denbury Resources (DNR) today and set a price target of $0.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Denbury Resources with a $0.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.68 and a one-year low of $0.17. Currently, Denbury Resources has an average volume of 16.18M.

Denbury Resources, Inc. engages in the exploitation, drilling, and extraction of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations are focused in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company was founded by Gareth G. Roberts in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.