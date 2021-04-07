RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF) on April 5 and set a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.91, close to its 52-week high of $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crew Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.21.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.03 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, Crew Energy has an average volume of 119K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CWEGF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.