RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Consolidated Edison (ED)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Consolidated Edison (ED) on April 28 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Consolidated Edison has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $82.57, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.10 and a one-year low of $62.03. Currently, Consolidated Edison has an average volume of 2.72M.

Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Inc. engages in the distribution of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Steam. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in New York, NY.