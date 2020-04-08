RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on CMS Energy (CMS)

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on CMS Energy (CMS), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CMS Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.79, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.17 and a one-year low of $46.03. Currently, CMS Energy has an average volume of 2.67M.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment is comprised of the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution and sale of natural gas The Enterprises segment engages primarily in domestic independent power production, marketing of independent power production and the development and operation of renewable generation. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, MI.