RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Church & Dwight (CHD)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Church & Dwight (CHD), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.54, close to its 52-week high of $89.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 70.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Church & Dwight has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.67, implying a -7.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $89.56 and a one-year low of $47.98. Currently, Church & Dwight has an average volume of 1.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHD in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Steven Cugine, the EVP New Products & Pres Int’l of CHD sold 20,800 shares for a total of $1,724,112.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements. The Consumer International segment offers personal care products, household and over-the counter products in Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil. The Specialty Products segment consists of sales to businesses which participated in different product areas, namely animal productivity, specialty chemicals, and specialty cleaners. The company was founded by Dwight John and Austin Church in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.