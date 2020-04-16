RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on CatchMark Timber (CTT)

In a report released today, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on CatchMark Timber (CTT), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CatchMark Timber with a $10.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.54 and a one-year low of $5.14. Currently, CatchMark Timber has an average volume of 263.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.