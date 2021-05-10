RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on CatchMark Timber (CTT)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on CatchMark Timber (CTT) on May 7 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.39, close to its 52-week high of $12.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 69.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

CatchMark Timber has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CatchMark Timber’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.95 million and GAAP net loss of $2.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.