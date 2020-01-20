RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Autoliv (ALV)

In a report issued on January 15, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Autoliv (ALV), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autoliv is a Hold with an average price target of $82.80.

The company has a one-year high of $87.01 and a one-year low of $61.07. Currently, Autoliv has an average volume of 425.3K.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics.