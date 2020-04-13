RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Associated Banc-Corp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.33, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Associated Banc-Corp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $290 million and net profit of $72.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $306 million and had a net profit of $88.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 204 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.