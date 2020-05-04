RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report issued on April 30, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET), with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $207.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 41.7% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $209.07 average price target.

Arista Networks’ market cap is currently $15.71B and has a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.62.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.