RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

In a report issued on April 22, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.61, close to its 52-week low of $4.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 39.3% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aprea Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target, a 74.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Aprea Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APRE in relation to earlier this year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.