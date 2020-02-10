RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Alamos Gold (AGI)

In a report issued on February 5, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alamos Gold (AGI), with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alamos Gold with a $8.21 average price target.

Based on Alamos Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $71.5 million.

