RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.95, close to its 52-week low of $16.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Weyerhaeuser has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50.

Based on Weyerhaeuser’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion and GAAP net loss of $14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WY in relation to earlier this year.

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR); and Wood Products.

