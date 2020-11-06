RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on USA Compression (USAC)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on USA Compression (USAC) on November 4 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 57.0% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Compression is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a one-year high of $18.32 and a one-year low of $3.52. Currently, USA Compression has an average volume of 213.3K.

USA Compression Partners LP engages in the provision of compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. It offers services in connection with infrastructure applications, which includes processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and enhancing crude oil production through artificial lift processes. The company was founded by Eric Dee Long on July 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.