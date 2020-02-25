RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on The Stars Group (TSG)

RBC Capital analyst Julian Easthope maintained a Buy rating on The Stars Group (TSG) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.91, close to its 52-week high of $26.64.

Easthope has an average return of 18.1% when recommending The Stars Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Easthope is ranked #2134 out of 5951 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Stars Group with a $29.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.64 and a one-year low of $12.59. Currently, The Stars Group has an average volume of 1.37M.

The Stars Group, Inc. provides technology-based products and services in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. It owns gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, and the PokerStars Championship and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands.