RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on TE Connectivity (TEL)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on TE Connectivity (TEL) on July 15 and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 48.8% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

TE Connectivity has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.29.

The company has a one-year high of $101.00 and a one-year low of $48.62. Currently, TE Connectivity has an average volume of 1.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TEL in relation to earlier this year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides products that connect and distribute power, data, and signal. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components for the data and devices and appliances markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.