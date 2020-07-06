RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) today and set a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.5% and a 25.5% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Whitecap Resources, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

Tamarack Valley Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.89.

The company has a one-year high of $1.82 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average volume of 8,559.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TNEYF in relation to earlier this year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its target is drilling and acquisition of repeatable and predictable long-life resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its oil & gas properties include Cardium Oil, Viking Oil, and Penny Barons Oil.