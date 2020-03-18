RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Summit Materials (SUM)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Summit Materials (SUM) on March 16 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.06, close to its 52-week low of $11.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Summit Materials with a $26.29 average price target.

Summit Materials’ market cap is currently $1.48B and has a P/E ratio of 25.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.04.

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East.