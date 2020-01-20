RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp (STL) on January 15 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sterling Bancorp with a $25.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sterling Bancorp’s market cap is currently $4.22B and has a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank. It offers commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, NY.

Read More on STL: