RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on SJW (SJW)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on SJW (SJW) yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SJW with a $73.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SJW’s market cap is currently $1.87B and has a P/E ratio of 41.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.03.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through two segments: Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. The water utility services segment provides water utility and utility related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity. . The company was founded on February 8, 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.